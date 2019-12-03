The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

On Javed Jaffrey's Birthday, We List Down Some Of The Famous Dialogues Of The Comedian

Bollywood News

Javed Jaffrey celebrates his 54th birthday today. Here’s a looking back to some of the most famous comedy dialogues of the actor on his birthday. Check out!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey, one of the most talented and loved Bollywood actor is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 54 today. Jaffrey is an actor, dancer, voiceover artist, and also a good comedian. He has worked in many popular Bollywood films and TV shows. The dance show that was telecasted on the Indian television for the first time in the history of India was Boogie-Woggie, and Javed Jaffrey was one of the judges of that show. He has been a great actor and given a lot of popular and comedy movies to the Indian cinema lovers. His best comic timing in the movies Dhamaal and Jajantaram Mamantaram is highly appreciated by fans.

Also read | Boman Irani’s Best Dialogues From 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' To 'Housefull 3' 

Check out some famous dialogues of Javed Jaffrey from his movies on his birthday

Double Dhamaal

  • (Kahan tak padhe ho tum?) … Dus bajhe tak … nau bajhe school shuru hua … jab ek ghanta ho gaya toh principal sahab samajh gaye … ki ghanta main kuch padh sakta hoon
  • Hum Kabir ka iphone, uska ipod, uski item … sab cheen lenge … i-shapath
  • Tum logon ne toh mujhe diya nahi bhav … mere dil mein ho gaya ghav … uske baad mujhe aa gaya tav

Kambakkht Ishq

  • Death and shit wait for no man ..... they come anywhere anytime.

Also read | Veer Zaara: Dialogues Of The Yash Raj Directorial That Will Melt Your Heart

Besharam

  • Jab do haathon se taali baj rahi ho, toh beech mein mooh nahi gusedhte bachche … ungliyan chap sakti hai gaalon pe
  • Ek baar main sauda kar leta hoon toh paise vapas nahi leta

Jajantaram Mamantaram

  • Boss apun haath pair todta hai … lekin vishvas nahi todta hai
  • Vaah re neeli chatri waale tu toh chatri kholke upar baith gaya … aur lafde ka baarish mein main bheeg raha hai idhar

Ta Ra Rum Pum

  • New York mein jabhi bhi koi sapna tootta hai na … toh ek taxi driver paida hota hai

Also read | Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Completes 11 Years; Here Are The Best Dialogues From The Film

Salaam Namaste

  • Rehna hai raho, jaana hai jao … I don’t give a crocodile’s ass
  • Maan na maan … no mehmaan
  • Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante … “Ghosts of the kicks not listening to the talks”
  • Wife working … husband jerking
  • When in the Rome … do the Romans
  • Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante … “Ghosts of the kicks not listening to the talks”

Meri Jung

  • Kya main ek phool ki tarah khoobsurat ladki ko ek … ladki ki tarah khoobsurat phool de sakta hoon

De De Pyaar De

  • Ek ameer buddha…Aur ek hot jawaan bachchi mile…..bachchi ko paisa dikha…..budhhe ko jawani dikhi….Aur ab jo dono ke paas nahi hai….usse paane ki kosis kar rhe hain
  • Logon ke budhaape ka sahaara unke bachche hote hain….*****ye….Unke bahche ke umaar ke.. Biwi Nahi

Also read | Paresh Rawal To Return As Radheshyam In Priyadarshan's Hungama 2?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG