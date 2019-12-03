On Javed Jaffrey's Birthday, We List Down Some Of The Famous Dialogues Of The Comedian

Javed Jaffrey, one of the most talented and loved Bollywood actor is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 54 today. Jaffrey is an actor, dancer, voiceover artist, and also a good comedian. He has worked in many popular Bollywood films and TV shows. The dance show that was telecasted on the Indian television for the first time in the history of India was Boogie-Woggie, and Javed Jaffrey was one of the judges of that show. He has been a great actor and given a lot of popular and comedy movies to the Indian cinema lovers. His best comic timing in the movies Dhamaal and Jajantaram Mamantaram is highly appreciated by fans.

Check out some famous dialogues of Javed Jaffrey from his movies on his birthday

Double Dhamaal

(Kahan tak padhe ho tum?) … Dus bajhe tak … nau bajhe school shuru hua … jab ek ghanta ho gaya toh principal sahab samajh gaye … ki ghanta main kuch padh sakta hoon

Hum Kabir ka iphone, uska ipod, uski item … sab cheen lenge … i-shapath

Tum logon ne toh mujhe diya nahi bhav … mere dil mein ho gaya ghav … uske baad mujhe aa gaya tav

Kambakkht Ishq

Death and shit wait for no man ..... they come anywhere anytime.

Besharam

Jab do haathon se taali baj rahi ho, toh beech mein mooh nahi gusedhte bachche … ungliyan chap sakti hai gaalon pe

Ek baar main sauda kar leta hoon toh paise vapas nahi leta

Jajantaram Mamantaram

Boss apun haath pair todta hai … lekin vishvas nahi todta hai

Vaah re neeli chatri waale tu toh chatri kholke upar baith gaya … aur lafde ka baarish mein main bheeg raha hai idhar

Ta Ra Rum Pum

New York mein jabhi bhi koi sapna tootta hai na … toh ek taxi driver paida hota hai

Salaam Namaste

Rehna hai raho, jaana hai jao … I don’t give a crocodile’s ass

Maan na maan … no mehmaan

Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante … “Ghosts of the kicks not listening to the talks”

Wife working … husband jerking

When in the Rome … do the Romans

Meri Jung

Kya main ek phool ki tarah khoobsurat ladki ko ek … ladki ki tarah khoobsurat phool de sakta hoon

De De Pyaar De

Ek ameer buddha…Aur ek hot jawaan bachchi mile…..bachchi ko paisa dikha…..budhhe ko jawani dikhi….Aur ab jo dono ke paas nahi hai….usse paane ki kosis kar rhe hain

Logon ke budhaape ka sahaara unke bachche hote hain….*****ye….Unke bahche ke umaar ke.. Biwi Nahi

