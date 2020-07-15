Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Meezaan Looks Endearing As He Poses With Dad Javed Jaffery

Recently, an unseen picture of Meezaan Jaffrey along with his dad Javed Jaffrey has been making rounds on the internet. One of his fans has shared this major throwback picture on its social media handle. Fans are sure going to be stunned on seeing this adorable picture and also the transformation of Meezaan.

In the picture, Javed Jaffery and Meezaan can be seen all smiles at the camera. Javed can be seen sporting a white kurta along with a multi-coloured headscarf and Meezaan looks innocent in the pic as he poses in his well-combed hair and smiling face. Next to their throwback picture, a recent photo of Meezaan is also there showing fans his major transformation.

In his recent pic, the actor can be seen posing for the camera in a dark purple shirt and dark blue jeans. He also completed his look with stylish hairdo and a pair of ankle knee boots. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Jagdeep's Kids Naved, Javed Jaffrey's Post-Boogie Woogie Work Left Him Lots To Be Proud Of

Apart from this picture, the actor himself loves sharing several pictures on his social media handle. Right from throwback pics to stunning photoshoot pics, the actor has been sharing it all. The actor has recently been sharing several throwback pics with his grandfather Jagdeep, who recently passed away at the age of 81.

The actor shared some adorable pics of his and grandfather during his young days. In one picture, he can be seen giving a peck to his grandfather on his cheek and another pic shows them both smiling to the camera. He also penned a sweet note for him where he expressed his love for him and the hard work that his grandfather has put in. Seeing these heartfelt posts, several actors and fans left sweet comments on the post. Take a look at the pictures below.

Also read | Meezaan Jaaferi Reveals 'the Last Thing' Jagdeep Told Him 2 Days Before His Demise

On the work front

The actor made his debut with Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal that released in the year 2019. The film also starred Sharmin Segal and Badri Chavan in lead roles. The film was based on an action, drama, romance genre and received praise from fans and audiences for the storyline and acting skills. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in August 2020.

Also read | Navya Naveli Is All Hearts For Meezaan’s Picture With Grandfather Jagdeep; Check Post

Also read | Navya Naveli Nanda Is All Hearts For Rumoured BF Meezaan Jaaferi's 'Bheegi Bheegi' Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.