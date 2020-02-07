'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings back the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years.

Also Read | Here's Why 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Director Nitin Kakkar Addresses Saif Ali Khan As 'Sir'

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood. While Jawaani Jaaneman's unusual story plot and performances have hit the right chords with the audience, the movie is struggling to perform well at the box office. Here is a detailed box office report of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Should Star In Bollywood Titanic Remake, Says Jawaani Jaaneman Producer

Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection

Released on January 31, Jawaani Jaaneman has raked in a business of ₹3.24 crore on the first day of its release. According to the box office reports, the film collected ₹9.59 crores over the weekend, making it Saif Ali Khan's first film to have achieved the benchmark in the recent past. According to the latest box office reports, Jawaani Jaaneman has collected a total amount of ₹7.77 crores this week.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F's Chemistry Helps Jawaani Jaaneman's BO Run Stay Consistent

Jawaani Jaaneman is performing well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's last solo releases Laal Kaptaan and Baazaar. While Khan's Laal Kaptaan was a debacle at the box office, Baazaarr recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 24.77 crore.

#JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1... Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman stays at similar levels on weekdays... Should continue to trend well at metros in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr. Total: ₹ 18.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Jawaani Jaaneman's Day 4 Collection More Than Kangana's Panga, Packs A Decent Total At BO

Image Source: Tabu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.