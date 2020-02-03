Here's Why 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Director Nitin Kakkar Addresses Saif Ali Khan As 'Sir'

Jawaani Jaaneman director Nitin Kakkar recently spoke about his reasons for addressing actor Saif Ali Khan as 'Sir'. According to him, Saif Ali Khan is far more senior to him and hence the respect comes in for him. He also spoke about how he is when it comes to working with him.

Nitin Kakkar on Saif Ali Khan

Nitin Kakkar recently spoke about how he was very young when Saif Ali Khan started his career. In a recent interview with a leading media portal, he said that he addresses Saif Ali Khan as 'Sir' as he is far more senior. He said when Saif ventured into movies, he was still playing gully cricket. According to him, the actor deserves his respect for being the senior one. The director also spoke about his experience of working with him. He said that Saif Ali Khan is a really witty man. He is also well-read and intelligent. Nitin Kakkar also spoke about how Saif is a man who experiments.

Tabu posts a picture of the Jawaani Jaaneman family

Actor Tabu recently posted a picture of the Jawaani Jaaneman family. In the picture posted, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, and Alaya F can be seen posing together. Tabu and Alaya can also be seen making a heart with their hands. The picture is for the film, which has been running in theatres. The film has been receiving good reviews from the critics as well as the viewers. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Tabu Instagram

