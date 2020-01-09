Saif Ali Khan Gets Rid Of His Long Beard; Says He Doesn't Remember When He Shaved Last

Saif Ali Khan recently uploaded a video of himself transforming for his role in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. In the video, he can be seen trimming off his beard and speaking about how he feels about getting rid of his long beard. He also mentioned that long hair and a beard is his favourite look for himself.

Saif Ali Khan talks about his transformation for Uday Bhan Singh

Saif Ali Khan's transformation video has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms. In the video, he can be seen getting rid of his beard to fit into the character of Uday Bhan Singh. He says that he is quite attached to his beard. He also mentioned that he does not remember the last time he shaved his beard. He vaguely remembers doing something for the film, Bazaar. He was asked what his favourite look for himself is. To this, he said that he personally is fond of long hair and beard. He was also asked about Taimur’s reaction to his look. He said that he would call him “Sardar Ji, Sardar Ji”. Saif Ali Khan also spoke about The character Uday Bhan Singh, which he is essaying in the film. He said that there is a change of look. He is spotted with a beard and moustache throughout. He also said that the character is famous and he is spoken of, whenever warrior Tanhaji’s story is mentioned. He added that now they are creating a flashback portion. Have a look at the video posted by the actor here.

About Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is the story of a Maharashtrian warrior. The film is being directed by Om Raut. It stars the actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Neha Sharma in important roles. It will also feature Saif Ali Khan in the role of Uday Bhan Rathod, which is supposedly a negative character.

