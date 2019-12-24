National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Praise From Co-star Tabu

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor National Award for his compelling performance in the film AndhaDhun. The 35-year-old actor shared his gratitude on winning such a prestigious honour. He took to Instagram and thanked the fans and crew collectively for their indiscriminate love toward the film.

National Film Awards 2019 Ayushmann receives praise from costar Tabu

The murder mystery in which the actor starred was considered to one his best performances of the year. He was paired opposite Radhika Apte and Tabu in the film. The antagonist in the film was played by Tabu, for which she was heaped with praises for the surprising twist in character that she produced. In the video shared by Ayushmann, Tabu was seen posting clap emoji as an appreciation for the actor on his achievement.

The award for best actor was shared by Vicky Kaushal who won the accolade for starring in the film Uri. The actor essayed the role of an army officer for which he was heavily praised. The film Andhadhun took home several awards besides the best actor accolade. Shriram Raghavan also collected the Best Hindi Film National Award for Andhadhun. Ayushmann Khurrana also won the National Award for Best Popular Film for Badhaai Ho. The 74-year-old actor received her Best Supporting Actress Prize in a wheelchair for Badhaai Ho. She was honoured with a standing ovation.

