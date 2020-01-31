Union Budget
'Jawaani Jaaneman': Pooja Bedi's Shout Out To Alaya's Film With A Family Pic Is Just Sweet

Bollywood News

Jawaani Jaaneman screening saw Pooja Bedi give a shout out to her daughter Alaya's film by sharing a three-generation family picture. Take a look at it here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
jawaani jaaneman

Alaya Furniturewalla, who is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, just made her debut in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the film, she features alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. While the stars were promoting the film, Pooja Bedi took to Instagram and shared a picture of the three generations of her family. This picture was clicked in Juhu, Mumbai. It was reported that the picture was taken at a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Here is all you should know about it.

Read Also| Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Movie Review: Fans Call It A Complete Laugh Riot

Pooja Bedi shares a picture of 3 generations at Jawaani Jaaneman screening:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Bedi (@poojabediofficial) on

In the picture, we can see Kabir Bedi (right) Pooja Bedi (centre) and Alaya Furniturewalla (left) posing for the cameras in this wonderful multi-generation picture. In the captions, Pooja wrote “Three generations in film!!! At the launch of #jawaanijaaneman wishing @alaya.f the VERRRRRRRY BEST! Post me your comments on your favourite scene once u see the film ❤ Thank you@jayshewakramani @nitinrkakkar @pooja_ent for a fab film.”

Kiran Bedi’s big smile says it all as he seems very happy with what her granddaughter has done. Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi was seen with her fiancé Maneck Contractor. Her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewalla, came to the show with his wife Laila Khan. Alaya F hails from a family that is well known in the film industry, and fans have been showering their love for the family and the photograph in the comments.

Read Also| Kabir Bedi Calls Granddaughter Alaya 'a Delight To Watch' In Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya Furniturewalla plays the role of Tabu and Saif Ali Khan's daughter. In the trailer, we can see that Saif's character, a free spirit who enjoys partying and living unattached to family ties, is clueless about the existence of his adult daughter. The movie explores his relationship with her, played by Alaya F, and Tabu's character, Alaya's mother, who has become a hipster. Saif trying to cope with the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter, who is also pregnant, promises fans hilarity and emotion as evidenced by the hit trailer of the film.

Read Also| Five Reasons Why Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is A Must Watch

Read Also| Pooja Bedi Is 'filled With Emotions' After Watching Daughter Alaya's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Image courtesy: Pooja Bedi Instagram

 

 

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA