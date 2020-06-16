Vivek Oberoi Shares Pain Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Terms It Industry's Wake-up Call

Vivek Oberoi has penned an emotional note expressing his grief after he paid his last respects to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Monday. He spoke about the heartbreaking experience of being at the cremation where the late actor's father had to light the funeral pyre as his sister wept for him. Although numbed by the 34-year-old actor's suicide, Vivek lamented with regret that he could've reached out to Sushant and helped ease his pain.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Vivek Oberoi, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal pay tribute

He wrote, "Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today…he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt."

Read | 'Ghost Busted!': Vivek Oberoi shares the truth behind Jhansi's viral haunted video

Moreover, Vivek took a stand on the lack of empathy in the film fraternity and addressed the flag bearers of Bollywood calling for some serious introspection. The actor spoke with a feeling of familiarity and kinship with the Raabta actor, who allegedly succumbed to the pressures of the film industry and ended his own life by hanging from the ceiling in his bedroom on Sunday, June 14.

Vivek Oberoi added, I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family…a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us.

Read | Vivek Oberoi thanks CISF personnel for serving the country amid ongoing pandemic

The Saathiyaa actor ended his note with his deepest condolences for Sushant's family as he expressed his grief. He wrote, "I will miss the ever-smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you."

Read | Vivek Oberoi provides financial aid to 5,000 workers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.