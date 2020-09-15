Kangana Ranaut Fires Question Back At Jaya Bachchan; Says 'show Compassion For Us Also'

After Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about an alleged ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’ and slammed the ones who called it a 'gutter' on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, actor Kangana Ranaut has responded. Previously, Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Republic Media Network called the film industry a ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She claimed '99 % of Bollywood stars' were involved in this.

'Show compassion for us also'

Kangana took to Twitter and asked Jaya Bachchan if she would say the same thing if some of the atrocities, abuse and other horrific acts and incidents were to have happened to her children. "Show compassion for us also" she further said, naming names and being explicit in her choice of words.

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” Jaya has said on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha.

Jaya Bachchan slams Ravi Kishan

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, the Samajwadi Party MP stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it."

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said. The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

Responding to Jaya Bachchan, the Gorakhpur MP said, "I expected Jaya Ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya Ji and I joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry."

This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drugs use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

