Jayalalitha Death Anniversary: 'Sivagami' Ramya Krishna Turns 'Queen', Netizens Awestruck

When multiple ventures are made on a person’s life, one can say that they enjoy massive popularity. This was evident when a movie and a web series was made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. As far as J Jayalalitha is concerned, there are two films and one web series on the late actor-politician that are gearing up for release. While Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi made headlines for the release of the teaser a few days ago, a web series with a title also associated with Kangana, Queen, too is also set to release soon, The trailer of the web series starring Ramya Krishnan, known for her role as Sivagami in Baahubali franchise, was released on Thursday, and it immediately got the thumbs up from netizens who termed it as a ‘perfect tribute’ to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The trailer features Ramya Krishnan’s journey from childhood to a big shot leader. How she grows to be a brigt student and a state topper, before becoming one of the top actors, or the Queen of Tamil Cinema, and later the State’s Youngest Chief Minister is what the series is all about. The highs and lows of her political career, and equation with another popular actor-CM of that era MG Ramachandran play a major role in this one. The makers have consciously not tried to name Jayalalitha and MGR. While she is named as Shakthi Sheshadari, MGR, played by Malayalam star Indrajith, is named GMR. No mention of her much-loved name ‘Amma’ features in the trailer

Watch the trailer here:

Netizens praised Ramya for her ‘perfect’ portrayal, while adding that they got goosebumps. One fan wrote, “Perfect choice with RK, a bold character must be portrayed by a bold lead.” ”GOOSE BUMPS written all over the Trailer . Perfect TRIBUTE to JJ,” was another comment. One YouTube user wrote, “Ramya ma'am done perfect justice to the role !!” “Goosebumps, tears, and pride! A perfect tribute to the one only J. Jayalalithaa ❤️” was a response. One fan wrote, “That one dialogue "u need not birth children to be a mother u will learn this some day" is 🔥🔥 Ramyakrishna deserves this role and also many awards😍.”

The series has been written by Reshma Ghatala. It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, known for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and Prasath Murugesan. The series will play on MX Player from December 14.

