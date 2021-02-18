'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Release Date, Cast And Other Details About The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to arrive in theatres in August 2021 after being pushed for over 10 months from its original release date which was Gandhi Jayanti 2020. The movie is a social comedy directed by Divyang Thakkar and stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. Scroll along to know all the details of the movie that have been revealed so far.

All you need to know about Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar release

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Release

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date was initially scheduled for Gandhi Jayanti 2020. However, the movie’s release has now been pushed by almost a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the world. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date is now slated for August 27, 2021, as the makers wanted to wait till the theatres were fully functional.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar cast

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar cast features Ranveer Singh playing the titular role of Jayesh Parekh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie will also mark the second Bollywood venture of actor Shalini Pandey as Kinjal Ajmera. The actor is popular for portraying the role of Preethi Shetty in the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Boman Irani plays the role of Jayesh’s father, Mithilesh Parekh while Ratna Pathak plays the role of Jayesh’s mother, Jalpa Parekh. The movie will also feature, Deeksha Joshi and Ragi Jani as Qainat Shroff and Sanjay Bhai, respectively. The cast also includes Puneet Issar.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar shooting updates

The movie was announced on May 27, 2019, and went on floors on December 4, 2019, in Mumbai. Ranveer’s first look from the film was also released with a poster on December 4, 2019. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram post, “JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR!” The movie’s filming commenced in Gujarat in January of 2020 and was wrapped up by February 7, 2021.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s plot revolves around a Gujarati man who believes that a man and a woman should get equal rights in society. The movie will have Siddharth Dhawan as its cinematographer, while Namrata Rao is the editor.

