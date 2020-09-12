Ranveer Singh Shows Off 'Sakht Launda' Look In Recent Photo, Leaves Fans Love-struck

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him. In the picture, he is seen posing with one hand on his chin and donning an intense facial expression. The actor is spotted wearing a white shirt and he kept a clean look with a groomed beard and hair. Ranveer Singh posted the picture with the caption, “à¤¸à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¤ à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾” (A guy with immense self-control).

Ranveer Singh’s fans flooded the comment section with beautiful compliments for him. Actor Angira also praised Singh as she commented, “That was fast!”. Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram picture.

Ranveer Singh's picture with Emiway Bantai

In the recent past, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with rapper Emiway Bantai. The actor shared a sketch of the duo where the two are seen sitting and enjoying music. Ranveer Singh shared the picture with the caption, “ðŸ˜»ðŸ¤ŸðŸ½ @emiway_bantai Maaluum hai naaaaaa! ðŸŽ¤ ðŸŽ¶ ðŸŽµ ðŸŽ¶ ðŸŽµ supercool Artwork by : @yomanarty”. Emiway Bantai also praised the picture as he wrote, “LIT BHAI”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated the fan art and also praised the duo by calling them ‘legends’. Actor Vijay Varma also dropped down a comment for the duo. He wrote, "Mazzak hai kyaðŸ¥´âœŠðŸ»". Take a look at this fan art of Ranveer Singh and Emiway Bantai.

On the work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83. The film is based on the events that occurred during the World Cup of 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia Dev, in the film.

Apart from '83, Ranveer Singh also has Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his upcoming releases. The movie Sooryavanshi is helmed by Rohit Shetty and the actor is expected to portray his role as Simmba again. The actor will also feature in the movie Takht alongside an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions. The film is a story about the enmity between brothers caused for the succession of the Throne.

