Ranveer Singh Starts Dubbing For His Upcoming Comedy 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'?

Ranveer Singh recently resumed work amid ongoing pandemic. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor has begun dubbing for his upcoming comedy movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The report stated that Ranveer Singh has wrapped shooting the movie earlier this year. He was reportedly spotted at the Yash Raj Films on Thursday, September 18.

A source close to the media organisation told that Ranveer Singh is starting to dub for the film and that’s why he was at YRF studios. The actor’s work schedule is back to normal and he has agreed to shoot and work in the pandemic because it is the new normal now, added the source. Ranveer Singh also realised that the industry has to restart for business and being an actor he needs to be actively contributing towards normalising the industry that has been widely affected by the pandemic, stated the source.

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date, the source mentioned that the movie would be releasing in theatres and therefore the makers are keen towards keeping it ready for release. The source added that they will look for the best time to release the film amid the ongoing pandemic and then would make plans to release the movie. Ranveer Singh will wrap his entire dubbing work on Jayeshbhai Jordaar now, revealed the source.

First look of Ranveer Singh from Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The first look of Ranveer Singh from the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar was unveiled in December 2019. The poster shows Ranveer trying to protect the women in their ghunghats (veil) behind him. Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati man in the film.

In a media interaction with Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh said that the film helped in deconstructing himself in order to transform into a kind of character that he had never portrayed on-screen before. The actor further added that Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices, said Ranveer Singh.

About Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is returning to Yash Raj Films for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma who directed Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baarat. "Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- it's a film for everyone. It is, in fact, a 'miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across," the actor said in a statement to PTI.

