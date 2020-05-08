Fans Want Jennifer Aniston As President After She Flips COVID The Bird In Funny Throwback

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston seems to be getting into some quarantine blues recently. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most Hollywood celebrities have been home-ridden, having to resort to social media to share pictures and videos of themselves in quarantine. Amid all this, Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of herself 'flipping the bird' at something. Check out the picture shared on Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston's photos

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Being Called 'Mommy' By Brad Pitt's Daughter? Details Inside

In the post, FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she wants the coronavirus pandemic to end now. She started the post by writing, ‘Dear Covid…’ on her Instagram account. In the post, she uses a cuss word to ask COVID-19 to leave the planet now. In the post itself, Jennifer Aniston mentions that the picture is a throwback.

In the picture shared by Jennifer Aniston, she seems to be sitting at a restaurant. She wore a grey coloured tank top with a pair of orange coloured trousers. Jennifer Aniston has her hair tied in a loose ponytail as she features a natural no-makeup look. Fans, as well as celebrities, have commented on the picture, many stated that Jennifer Aniston’s mood is similar to what they are feeling.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Thanks Frontline Workers For Battling COVID-19; Pitches Her Donation

FRIENDS co-star Lisa Kudrow commented on the picture with a few clapping hands emoji. While the official Instagram account of Oprah magazine commented on Jennifer Aniston’s post saying, ‘Nothing but respect for our President Jennifer Aniston.’ [sic] Just a day prior, Jennifer Aniston had shared on her Instagram story that she is bored in her house.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry's FRIENDS References For COVID-19 Will Make You Go ROFL

Jennifer Aniston is bored y'all. pic.twitter.com/y85nBQWwr3 — Leanne 🦊☂️ (@onebreath) May 6, 2020

FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston has been cooped up at home in her Bel Air mansion with her dogs, Clyde and Sophia, amid COVID-19. The Morning Show actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a video, that features her sitting in front of her washing machine. She watches the machine spin to the tune of Tyga's hit single, Bored In The House. Although her face was distorted in the video, Jennifer Aniston appears to be keeping it casual and cosy in a pair of red sweatpants and a white cotton t-shirt.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Is 'Bored In The House'; Passes Time Watching Her Washing Machine Spin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.