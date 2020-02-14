Jennifer Lawrence Movies To Binge-watch On Your Next Weekend

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the best actors in Hollywood. Her success in the industry is so massive that she was touted to be the highest-paid actress in the year 2015-2016. She has acted in many movies, which also grossed over $6 billion. She made her debut as a supporting role in Garden Party, which released in 2008. Since then, she has done several hit movies that are worth watching again and again. Below listed, are some of these movies-

Winter’s Bone

Winter’s Bone is a mystery film that was directed by Debra Granik. It is based on the Daniel Woodrell novel of the same name. Jennifer Lawrence is the main lead of the film, She plays a seventeen-year-old teenager. The movie shows her in the rural Ozarks of Missouri looking for her ill mother, her brother, and her sister.

American Hustle

American Hustle is a comedy crime movie, which was directed by David O. Russell. The movie features Christian Bale and Amy Adam, along with Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence plays the wife of Bale’s character. The movie was released in the year 2013.

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver linings Playbook is a romantic-comedy movie which was directed by David O. Russell. It is based on a popular novel by the same name. Jennifer Lawrence plays Tiffany Maxwell’s, who helps Patrizio (Bradley Cooper) get his life back on a track by saying that she would help him only if he entered a dance competition with her.

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games is a science fiction adventure movie that was directed by Gary Ross. This movie is based on a novel of the same name. The film was released on March 21, 2012. Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen, who voluntarily takes place of her younger sister and travels to the capitol to train and compete in the Hunger Games with fellow-contestant, Peeta Mellark (John Hutcherson).

