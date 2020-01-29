Jennifer Lawrence Ate Garlic To Have Stinky Breath During 'The Hunger Games' Shoot?

The Hunger Games film franchise came to a close nearly five years back. Based on the best seller young-adult novels, the Hunger Games film franchise ended up becoming one of the hgihest-earning franchises too. Now, following the success of the first franchise, rumours are suggesting that a prequel series is under development too. Though audiences are aware of the adventures of Katniss Everdeen, below are some behind the scenes information from Hunger Games.

No swearing was allowed on-set

The PG-13 rating of the Hunger Games film franchise made it difficult for it to showcase any form of verbal profanity. But, director and writer Gary Ross, who helmed the first Hunger Games film had stated previously that a 'Swear Jar' was kept on the sets for the actors to not swear off-screen too. The director had also revealed that Jennifer Lawrence was the biggest contributor to the swear jar besides Liam Hemsworth.

Ed Sheeran was rejected

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had reportedly pitched three songs for the official soundtrack of Hunger Games: Catching Fire. All the three songs were rejected by the studios. The soundtrack of Hunger Games has featured artists from the likes of Coldplay, Lorde and The Lumineers.

Jennifer Lawrence sported a $30,000 wig

Jennifer Lawrence is blonde in real life, whereas according to the novels, her character sports brown hair. To play the character, Jennifer Lawrence decided to wear a wig instead of colouring her hair. The wig she opted out to choose was reportedly worth $30,000, the iconic french braid which Jennifer Lawrence wore in the film was also a part of the wig.

Jennifer Lawrence would purposely make her breath stink before any intimate scenes

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence share a few intimate scenes in the first Hunger Games film. While speaking to a news daily, Liam had shared that he and Jennifer would always indulge in funny banters on the set. The actor revealed that Jennifer would eat garlic, tuna or onions in order to make her breath stink before any kissing scene.

Producers were not interested in making the film

The screenplay for the first Hunger Games movie was blacklisted by many Hollywood studios as they weren't interested in making a film with a female teenage protagonist. The screenplay was eventually picked up by Lionsgate Films. Made on a modest budget of $78 million, the film earned over $690 million at the global box office.

Image courtesy - The Hunger Games Instagram

