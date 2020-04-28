Jennifer Lopez And Sean Penn Starrer 'U Turn' Movie Trivia; Read Here

Helmed by Oliver Stone, U Turn starred Sean Penn, Billy Bob Thronton and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles. The film is about a man heading to Las Vegas to pay off his gambling debt before the Russian mafias find and kill him. He’s forced to stop in an Arizona town where everything that can go wrong does wrong. The man also meets a local resident Grace and things start to turn ugly, from them on. Read some interesting trivia of U Turn ahead.

U Turn movie trivia

Director Oliver Stone was asked why he was doing such a film. He responded saying that he wanted to do such a film which he would enjoy seeing as a teenager.

At the end of the film, Jennifer Lopez is seen going into a flashback and we see a lot of photographs of her as a child. These photographs are actually photos from Jennifer Lopez’s personal collection of herself as a child.

Billy Bob Thornton gained around fifty pounds of his role in the movie U Turn.

Sean Paul and Oliver Stone were not on talking terms while filming and clashed constantly. Several years later, the decision to put their differences aside and became good friends.

The film U Turn was shot in 42 days and was shot using various lenses and different film stocks to create a unique look.

The film U Turn was loosely based on a true event. The vent had taken place in the 1980s where a drifter passed through a remote southwestern road-stop only to be never heard from again.

Jennifer Lopez had broken down in front of Oliver Stone. She made an attempt to avoid filming topless in front of Sean Penn.

This movie, U Turn is the eleventh and last collaboration between Oliver Stone and Cinematographer Robert Richardson.

