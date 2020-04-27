Jennifer Lopez's Crew Had A Tough Time Shooting For 'Anaconda'; Read Interesting Trivia

Jennifer Lopez was seen as Terri Flores in the horror movie Anaconda which also starred Ice Cube and Jon Voight in the lead roles. This film was the first film of the hot Anaconda series. Take a look at some interesting trivia about the film that will leave you surprised.

Interesting trivia of the film Anaconda

Roles

Jennifer Lopez played the role of a director in the film Anaconda. However, there were other actors who were considered for the role of Terri Flores in the film. Sandra Bullock, Kim Basinger, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Juliette Binoche were considered for the role. Gillian Anderson and Julianna Margulies were also considered but they turned down the role.

Behind the scenes

While shooting for one scene in the film, the anaconda shorted out causing complete chaos in the area. Some footage of it is also included in the movie. This also caused occasional disruption in the movie because the cast of the film was scared of the deadly snakes.

Strong language

The strong language used in the film was dubbed in order to get a PG-13 rating. This however affected the dialogues to sound a little different and also the actor’s lips did not match the new dialogues.

Shooting

The movie was not shot in the Dominican Republic. Also, most of the river scenes were filmed on the Rio Negro, near Manaus Brazil. The rest of the film was shot in Los Angeles Arboretum.

In the film, Anacondas have slanted pupils to give it a frightening and villainous look. But in real Anacondas have rounded pupils. It was reported that makers took this inspiration from Steve Spielberg’s movie Jaws.

Blood

In one of the scenes in the film Anaconda, Sarone throws the blood of monkeys on Terri and Danny. The blood of monkeys that Sarone throws on Terri and Danny actually made od jelly and plum juice.

