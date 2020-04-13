Jennifer Lopez Dances With Ex Diddy On Instagram Live Amid Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy recently proved that exes can be friends too. They even proved it with a recent live on social media that was complete with beer and a pinch of dancing. The former couple came together this time to raise money for the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

ALSO READ | Here Are Best Scenes From 'Hustlers' Featuring Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy come together once again

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy dated each other between 1991 to 2001. The two recently came together for an Instagram live video. They were seen having a gala time as they were dancing and chatting together like two old buddies catching up. There was also a point when Jennifer Lopez and Diddy broke into a fit of dance moves. JLo even hilariously told Diddy, “I probably taught you that”. The reunion surely brought joy to fans who were rooting for this couple back in the days.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez Takes The 'Savage Challenge', Shares A Compiled Video; Watch

Check out the video of Jennifer Lopez and Diddy dancing here:

I’m loving JLO AND DIDDY 15 YEARS LATER ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lrCSLQvDSP — Doug Dimma Dome Owner of the Dimmsdale dimmadome‼️ (@oochiewalle_) April 12, 2020

There was also a moment during the live video that Jennifer Lopez was joined by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. JLo even mentioned to Diddy how Alex is a huge fan of his. She recalled how Alex has played many of Diddy’s songs at their parties. The trio then gave a toast to each other for all the healthcare workers that have sacrificed themselves during the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez’s Amazing Live Performances To Watch On YouTube; See Videos

.@Diddy gives a special performance for @JLo and @AROD after Lopez confesses that Rodriguez is a super-fan. pic.twitter.com/fXAqcB5WVj — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 12, 2020

In addition to going live with Jennifer Lopez, Diddy also went live with LeBron James, Stallion, DJ Khaled, and more. He has collaborated with Direct Relief and has reportedly managed to raise almost $3.4 million. Many celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, etc have also donated for the people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ | LeBron James And Bronny Work With Diddy To Raise $3 Million For COVID-19 Health Workers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.