Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'The Wedding Planner’: Interesting Facts That You Might Not Know

The Wedding Planner is considered to be one of the most loved films starring pop-star Jennifer Lopez. Directed by Adam Shankman, the film also starred Matthew McConaughey, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers and Judy Greer in pivotal roles. The film traces the story of a woman named Mary who falls in love with the groom while she plans the wedding. Here are some lesser-known facts about The Wedding Planner that you should know.

The Wedding Planner trivia

1. Veteran actor Joanna Gleason who played Franny’s mother in The Wedding Planner is seen singing horribly at many occasions. However, in real life, she has a very good voice. Gleason has also appeared in Broadway musical, Into the Woods which even won her the 1988 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

2. The Suburbans actor Jennifer Love Hewitt was also in talks of developing a similar movie at the same time. However, The Wedding Planner hit the theatres before her film. She was then forced to cancel her project.

3. Brendan Fraser of The Mummy fame was originally roped in to play the role of Dr Steve/Eddie in the film. However, his dates constantly kept clashing with his shooting of Bedazzled. This is how Matthew McConaughey was brought in to play the role of Edison.

4. At the first wedding shown in The Wedding Planner, Jennifer Lopez is seen to calm a bride who is having wedding jitters. She is seen comforting her by telling her that she has great thighs. This could be a reference to how the media always focused on Lopez’s thigh when she was just starting.

5. The Wedding Planner might also be holding a weird record that has never before seen in any other film. The film might be one of its first to hold the record for the highest number of credited producers in a film. They have a total of six executive producers, six producers and two co-producers.

