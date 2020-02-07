When Jennifer Lopez Showed Us How To Slay In Shades Of Peach And Pink

Jennifer Lopez is hailed for her style and fashion sense. She is someone who is always properly dressed. Here are a few pink and peach outfits of the singer/actor which were loved by her fans.

1. Jennifer Lopez can be seen slaying in an electric pink outfit. She is wearing a gown which has multiple layers. The pink gown has been paired with statement stone earrings. She is also wearing a stone bracelet in accessories. Her hair has been put up in a high bun while a few stray strands.

2. Jennifer Lopez is wearing a sober pink outfit here. The dress has full sleeves and a turtle neck. She is wearing stone earrings with a look. Her makeup is mostly nude while her hair is left open with a headband. In accessories, she can be seen wearing a thin stone bracelet and a stone ring.

3. Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing a pink short dress in this picture. The dress has full sleeves and black lace design. She can be seen wearing stud earrings with the look. She has taken a portion of her hair and tied a high pony with it. The dress has been paired with black pencil heels.

Read Shakira And Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' Performance Lauded By THESE Celebrities

Also read Check Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Blended Family Portraits On Instagram

4. In this picture, Jennifer Lopez is wearing a light sober pink outfit. The formal look has a silk shirt and a blazer of the same colour. She is also wearing a pair of pants of the same colour. A fur jacket has also been added to the look. Her hair has been messily tied back.

Read Jennifer Lopez's Sister Gets Emotional Over Niece Emme's Performance At Super Bowl 2020

Also read Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira's Grand Super Bowl Performance

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.