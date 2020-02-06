Check Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Blended Family Portraits On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, exchanged rings in March 2019 and are rumoured to tie the knot in the summer of 2020. The 50-year-old singer is mother to twins Max and Emme while the former New York Yankees star has two daughters, Ella and Natasha. Since the time the two mega celebs have got engaged, the blended family have been papped on many occasions spending quality family time together. Take a look at the family portraits of JLo, Alex Rodriguez and their kids.

ALSO READ| Shakira And Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' Performance Lauded By THESE Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez's photos with her blended family

Jennifer Lopez and Alex can be seen with the children celebrating Thanksgiving together last year.

ALSO READ| Marc Anthony Gushes As Jennifer Lopez Is Joined By Daughter Emme In Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez's photos with her twins

Jennifer Lopez and her twins Max and Emme look adorable in this selfie that Jlo posted on the occasion of Mother's Day, in 2017.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez To Tie The Knot This Summer? Find Out

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram photos

JLo shared this post with her new blended family during New Year's Eve.

Take a look at this sweet and adorable moment that the Lopez-Rodriguez family is spending together while sitting at the dinner table.

In this pic, the Lopez-Rodriguez family is seen enjoying their off day watching a baseball game together at the stadium.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth Will Astonish You; Check Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.