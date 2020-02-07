Jennifer Lopez's Sister Gets Emotional Over Niece Emme's Performance At Super Bowl 2020

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme Maribel recently hit the headlines as she joined her mother for her performance at the Super Bowl 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium. During Jennifer Lopez's 10 minute plus set alongside Shakira, the singer's daughter, Emme Maribel joined her to sing JLo's hit single Let's Get Loud while Shakira busted out on the drums. Emme Maribel surely stole the show and her family couldn't be any more proud! Check out Jennifer Lopez's family reacting to her daughter's performance at the Super Bowl 2020.

ALSO READ | Marc Anthony gushes as Jennifer Lopez is joined by daughter Emme in Super Bowl performance

Lynda Lopez's Message About Neice Emme

Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez, took to Instagram following her niece Emme's performance, admitting that it had made her emotional. Lynda shared a video of Emme performing at the Super Bowl 2020, captioning it, "Emme and the little girls in cages. Singing “Let’s Get Loud.” A Puerto Rican flag. And “Born in the USA.” “Latinos, let’s get loud!” - @jlo #imnotcryingyourecrying #loveyouemme #soproudofyoujen" Check out Lynda Lopez's Instagram post.

Marc Anthony, Emme's father also shared an Instagram post supporting his daughter. He shared an emotional message expressing how proud he was of Emme for her Super Bowl 2020's performance at the Hard Rock Stadium. Have a look at Marc Anthony's Instagram post for daughter Emme.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra gushes over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's grand Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez has twins and shares them with popular singer Marc Anthony. The singer bringing out her daughter to sing with her was a total surprise for the fans. However, fans were shocked to see that her daughter sing so well and raised a series of reactions on social media including from celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and Leslie Grossman.

JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/PQpMjR3PJb — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Shakira and Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' performance lauded by THESE celebrities

JLO singing on stage with her daughter just made me start crying? SPECIAL MOM AND DAUGHTER MOMENTS AND MEMORIES ❤️❤️❤️ — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Check Jennifer Lopez's adorable blended family portraits on Instagram

Image Source - Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.