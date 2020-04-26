Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Looks That You Can Easily Recreate At Home

Jennifer Lopez's pictures on Instagram go viral within minutes and the actor does an excellent job in keeping her fan engaged with her regular posts. The singer often shares pictures in her bling outfits and it is surprising how the latter looks stunning in minimal makeup. Jennifer Lopez's makeup looks are easy to copy and here's how you can try these at home.

Jennifer Lopez's makeup looks to try at home

Jennifer Lopez often opts for a no-makeup look and focuses on highlighting her eyes. She makes good use of mascara, eyeliner and kajal and opts for a lipstick that matches her outfit. Jennifer Lopez opted for a bright orange lipstick to go with her orange outfit and for a bronze blush in highlighting her face cuts.

Jennifer Lopez had shot for a make up brand and went for a red lip makeup look. She went for a minimal makeup look and made good use of her highlighter on her cheekbones and her collarbones. She went for a bright red lipstick used a little mascara to complete her look.

Another look of Jennifer Lopez that you could copy whilst the lockdown is her glam makeup look. For a red carpet event, Jennifer Lopez opted for a highlighter her eyes which matched the colour of her skirt. She went for a nude lipstick and highlighter her cheeks and used a little mascara to complete her look.

