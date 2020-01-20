Jennifer Lopez To Scarlett Johansson: Best Dressed Celebs At SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood’s leading actors turned on the style drama at the recent 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The glamour and hotness quotient was on a rise as celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson turned up on the red carpet in their best fashionable avatars. Among the many fashionistas that took our breath away, here is a list of actors caught our attention more than the others.

The best-dressed celebs at the SAG 2020

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was one among the many who were on a roll last night at the SAG Awards 2020. She stepped on the red carpet donning a black off-shoulder dress with diamond jewellery. The actor was nominated for her role in the film, Hustlers.

2. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was one of the most stunning celebrities at the SAG Awards 2020. She chose to don a teal blue Armani Prive satin gown. The plunging neckline and red lipstick was the elegant touch to the entire look. The diamond drop earrings accented her look further and sparkled like disco balls all night long.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston arrived at the SAG Awards 2020 in a white satin gown. She chose not to accessorize and let the dress speak for itself. Later that night, she bagged her career first SAG Award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series.

4. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman rocked the night in this glitzy navy blue, Michael Kors gown. The thigh slit and diamond jewellery were enough to prove that her fashion game was at its best. What people loved the most was the Veronica Lake hairstyle that gave the entire outfit a retro twist.

