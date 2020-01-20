The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jennifer Lopez To Scarlett Johansson: Best Dressed Celebs At SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood News

From Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson, everyone turned to their fashionable avatars at the recent SAG Awards 2020. Read on to know more details.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood’s leading actors turned on the style drama at the recent 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The glamour and hotness quotient was on a rise as celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson turned up on the red carpet in their best fashionable avatars. Among the many fashionistas that took our breath away, here is a list of actors caught our attention more than the others.

ALSO READ | SAG Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', 'Bombshell,' 'Irishman,' Pick Up Four Nods

The best-dressed celebs at the SAG 2020

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was one among the many who were on a roll last night at the SAG Awards 2020. She stepped on the red carpet donning a black off-shoulder dress with diamond jewellery. The actor was nominated for her role in the film, Hustlers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

ALSO READ | Screen Actors Guild Awards Could Offer Oscars Preview

2. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was one of the most stunning celebrities at the SAG Awards 2020. She chose to don a teal blue Armani Prive satin gown. The plunging neckline and red lipstick was the elegant touch to the entire look. The diamond drop earrings accented her look further and sparkled like disco balls all night long.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RED CARPET ARCHIVE ✨ (@redcarpetarchive) on

ALSO READ | Florence Pugh Shares The Text She Sent To Scarlett Johansson For Oscar Nomination

3. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston arrived at the SAG Awards 2020 in a white satin gown. She chose not to accessorize and let the dress speak for itself. Later that night, she bagged her career first SAG Award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on

4. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman rocked the night in this glitzy navy blue, Michael Kors gown. The thigh slit and diamond jewellery were enough to prove that her fashion game was at its best. What people loved the most was the Veronica Lake hairstyle that gave the entire outfit a retro twist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors) on

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez's Dress Becomes Inspiration For Versace's New Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP CONTRADICTS CONGRESS ON SENA
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
KAPIL SIBAL CLARIFIES ON CAA
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION