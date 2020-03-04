Jennifer Lopez's Best Scenes From The Film 'Shall We Dance'; Watch

Jennifer Lopez is a dance diva, singer and actor. Her many films recognise her as a powerful actor, the journey of which began with the 2004 hit Shall We Dance. The film embraces the dancer in her as well as the actor. She is seen in an instructor’s role in the storyline. The film also stars Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon in the lead roles. The Peter Chelsom directorial had a significant storyline where Richard as John Clarke is bored of his routine life and signs up for a ballroom dancing class. His love for dance evolves as Jennifer Lopez as Paulina teaches him with utmost brilliance.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Wants To Marry Alex Rodriguez ASAP After 'delay' Due To Super Bowl Show

Here are some of the best scenes of the film Shall We Dance movie scenes

One of the best scenes of film Shall We Dance is when Richard Gere comes into the dance room. Jennifer Lopez asks him to not to switch on the room and just feel it, to feel the Tango. She asks him to stop thinking and stop saying anything. Jennifer Lopez makes sure that he is feeling the dance rather than just following the dance steps. Then the two dance an intense number rather professionally.

Watch Shall We Dance movie scenes

Also Read | Here's Why You Need To Check Out Jennifer Lopez Documentary 'Dance Again'

When Richard Gere is dancing with his partner, with whom he is going to perform for the finale, he just cannot feel it. Paulina steps in and says, “Rhumba is the vertical expression of a horizontal wish. You have to hold her like the skin on her thigh is your reason for living. Let her go like your heart s being ripped from your chest. Bring her back like you are gonna have your way with her right here on the dance floor and then finish! Like she has ruined you for life.” This scene is iconic.

Watch Shall We Dance movie scenes

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Hardest Times In Her Life That Made Her What She Is Today

Another scene from the film Shall We Dance that stands out is when Jennifer Lopez is sitting at the window. Richard Gere sees her from the train and rushes outside. She is the driving force behind his decisions to dance. At 00:28 seconds in the classic trailer, you can catch a glimpse of the monumental scene of Jennifer Lopez.

Watch Shall We Dance movie scenes

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's Pictures That Prove Her Love For Red Lip Shades; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.