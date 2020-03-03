Jennifer Lopez's Pictures That Prove Her Love For Red Lip Shades; See

Celebrities are known to develop a signature look with their iconic fashion statements. Be it a hair cut or even a makeup choice, Jennifer Lopez always manages to give major fashion goals to her fans. Whether she is at a red carpet event, out to have dinner with family, or performing on stage, fans can always count on her fashion sense that makes her appearance unique.

The Boy Next Door star is also known for her impeccable makeup looks. Check out the actor's looks when she rocked the red lip shade. Check them here:

Jennifer Lopez knows how to rock red lip shade

Jennifer Lopez is rocking a bold red lip colour and dramatic eyes for 'World of Dance'. The 47-year-old singer donned a red halter dress with a plunging sheer neckline for the show. She had her hair up in a high bun to complete her look.

Laying out in the spring sun, the Maid in Manhattan actor snapped a sultry selfie showing off her white bikini top. She completed her look with aviator sunglasses and red lipstick. She tied her hair in a high bun and opted for a simple necklace and a pair of matching earrings.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a glamourous avatar while in New York City. She took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing her favourite coat. She completed her outfit with brown sunglasses and a bold red lipstick with nude make-up.

