Here's Why You Need To Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Documentary 'Dance Again'

Jennifer Lopez recently gave an amazing performance at Superbowl's halftime show alongside Shakira. Their performance created a lot of media buzz and was massively viewed by their fans. Being the busy superstar that she is, JLo immediately jumped into her role as a judge on World of Dance post her Superbowl performance.

Jennifer Lopez is also an executive producer of World of Dance. She also had her first-ever world tour in the year 2012, the details and behind the scenes of which have been beautifully captured in a documentary titled Dance Again. Here is all that you need to know about the documentary which is available on Amazon.

Jennifer Lopez's documentary Dance Again on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez had mentioned in an interview a few years ago that she was facing a very hard time following her divorce with Marc Anthony. Jennifer's documentary showcases her journey of how she went through her divorce and started moving on, even learning to be friends with her ex-husband. Dance Again was her first-ever worldwide tour.

The documentary was released in the USA on December 31 in 2014. She began her tour from South America and then ended up at Puerto Rico. This was the second time in 11 years that she performed in Puerto Rico.

While on the tour, Jennifer Lopez performed some of her best hits from her album Dance Again along with some other top hits from her album Love? In the documentary, she can be seen spending time with her young kids, tending to their demands, along with mending her broken heart from her past relationship.

JLo fans immensely loved the world tour reel as they could see a very private side of the star. Jennifer Lopez has now met the baseball star Alex Rodriguez and is engaged to him. Both Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez are planning to marry sometime in the future.

