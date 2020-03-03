Jennifer Lopez Wants To Marry Alex Rodriguez ASAP After 'delay' Due To Super Bowl Show

Jennifer Lopez is all set to walk down the aisle with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. According to a media portal’s report, Jennifer Lopez has been delaying the big day due to her work commitments but now the wedding is her ‘top priority’. Find out more details about Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans with Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez ready to say ‘I do’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are considered to be an ‘it’ couple in Hollywood. The singer and the retired New York Yankees star have been dating since 2017 and made their red carpet appearance at the Met Gala that year. The couple then took a major step in 2019 and got engaged.

Now, according to a media portal’s report, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez are all set to tie the knot this summer. The report states that for the past few months both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been busy with their work commitments. Hence, because of the severe amount of delay caused due to work commitments Jennifer Lopez considers the wedding her ‘top priority’ and both Jennifer and Alex are determined to say ‘I do’.

The media portal’s report suggests that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make each other incredibly happy. Jennifer Lopez has truly found the man of her dreams and A-Rod has also found his woman. The report also suggests that the happy couple cannot imagine their life without each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

Jennifer Lopez last month gave one of the most talked-about performances at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez also created history with their Super Bowl Halftime show performance as they became the first Latin women to headline the iconic show. Apart from Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Jennifer Lopez was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Hustlers but was snubbed at the Oscars.

