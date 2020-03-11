Jennifer Lopez's Lesser Known Facts That Make Her Stand Out Of The Crowd

Jennifer Lopez is one of the famous artists in Hollywood. She has not only impressed her fans with her songs but also her movies. In her recent interview, she also talked about the challenges in life that she faced to achieve her success. There are also some facts about the singer that only a few people are aware of. Take a look at some of the unknown facts about Jennifer Lopez.

Facts about Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer loves triathlon

Jennifer completed the Nautica Malibu Triathlon in 2 hours 23 minutes. The event was held in 2008. She also said that she ran 10 kilometres when she was 12 years old

Jennifer Lopez was a backup dancer in a show

Jennifer was a backup dancer in the show In Living Color. She also appeared as a backup dancer in Janet Jackson's music video That's the Way Love Goes. It is said that Jennifer was supposed to go on tour during the shooting of Janet Jackson's music video but she cancelled all her plans for it.

Jennifer perfumes

She has her own brand JLust that got established in 2016. She has released more than 20 fragrances since 2002. The fragrances include apple blossom, jasmine, vanilla orchid, and many more.

Her first album was inspired by New York City roots

Jennifer released her debut album in June 1999. It is said that she used to travel to different places in New York. She also mentioned in an interview that she used to travel in the 6 local train that is from Brooklyn Bridge to Pelham Bay Park. She also named her album On the 6.

She loves reality shows

Jennifer said in an interview that Mob Wives is her favourite TV show. The actor also loves watching other TV shows. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like World of Dance and American Idol.

