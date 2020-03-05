Jennifer Lopez's Philanthropic Work: Check Out How She Has Given Back To The Community

Jennifer Lopez is among the most famous singers in the world. She has seamlessly transitioned into acting, expanding her artistic talent. She is praised worldwide for her singing abilities and for her acting skills as well. Jennifer Lopez has been in the industry for quite a while and her music has gone on to dominate several charts. However, the wealthy performer also has a heart of gold and gives back to the community that helped her so much.

Jennifer Lopez's philanthropic work

After the September 11 attacks, JLo got heavily involved in several activities. Her charity single What’s Going On was for an AIDS programme, for which several artists collaborated. As the programme was recorded just before 9/11, it was later decided to donate a certain amount from the proceeds to the 9/11 fund. The singer managed to raise a staggering $10 million dollars in support of this charity. She also donated a huge amount of money to a charitable organisation that helped support children in their fitness programs. For all of this work, Jennifer was felicitated with the Artist for Amnesty prize by the human rights organisation.

She also has helped shed light on the female homicides in Ciudad. In an interview, Lopez stated that the crimes done on the women were shocking and disturbingly underreported. In 2009, Lopez and her sister launched a non-profit organisation that sought to increase the availability of healthcare for underprivileged women and children. She also partnered with a children’s hospital in Los Angeles to further help the organisation. The foundation has since then had a good effect on those affected by medical expenses and helped them cope with the lack of availability of health care.

