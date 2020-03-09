Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning Even Without Makeup On At 50, Here's Proof

Jennifer Lopez often has fans envying her good looks and charms. She is considered as a worldwide fashion icon by her fans even today. Jennifer Lopez started as a singer and later transitioned into mainstream acting. Today, even at the age of 50, the singer-turned-actor looks stunningly radiant as ever as per her fans. Here are some of her looks without makeup.

Jennifer Lopez looks stunning even without her makeup

During preparations

Back in 2017 of June, Jennifer was scheduled to perform in one of her concerts held in Las Vegas. She took the time out to record a video and to show fans what it is like before a show. In the video, Jennifer mentions that before every show things look this way. She added that she hasn’t done her hair or makeup, she continued that she is just sitting in her room relaxing and getting mentally prepared for the show up ahead.

Golden Globe happiness

In December of 2019, Jennifer Lopez was nominated for the Golden Globes in the category for best-supporting actress. She took a video of herself, filled with joy due to her being nominated for Golden Globes after 20 years of her previous nomination. The actor was thrilled to inform her fans about the good news and she recorded the video as soon as she woke up and therefore had no makeup on and still looked gorgeous as ever as per fans.

Selfie with kids

Once again, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to thank the makers of her film for receiving the nomination for the film. She posed with her children for a wonderful selfie and expressed her gratitude in the comments. Fans in the comments were quick to say that JLo looked radiant as ever which made them quite jealous.

