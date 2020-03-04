Jennifer Lopez's Best Scenes From 'Maid In Manhattan'

Jennifer Lopez worked in the movie Maid in Manhattan in the year 2002. The romantic-comedy movie is directed by Wayne Wang. The movie is about a single mother who works as a maid in a Manhattan hotel. The movie's cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Natasha Richardson, Tyler Posey, Stanley Tucci and Bob Hoskins. Jennifer Lopez was also praised for her role in the film. Take a look at some of the best scenes of Jennifer from the movie.

Jennifer Lopez best scenes in Maid in Manhattan

This is one of the emotional scenes in the movie. In this scene, Lionel Bloch (Bob Hoskins) leaves his job. He also tells Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez) that she will become a great manager one day after all the struggles she has faced in her life being a single mother.

This is one of the best scenes in the movie where the other maids tell Marisa to dress up for a hotel party. Marisa's friends take her to the store and help her buy a perfect dress for the hotel party. Take a look at the scene.

This scene in the movie Maid in Manhattan is romantic. In this scene, Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes) compliments Marisa's looks at the hotel party and later he also dances with her. Fans also loved the on-screen chemistry of both the actors.

In this scene, Marisa makes her child understand their situation. Since she is a single mother she takes all the responsibility of her child. Jennifer Lopez posted a video of this scene on her Twitter account. Take a look.

