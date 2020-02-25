Check Jennifer Lopez's Most Liked And Loved Instagram Posts Of All Time!

Jennifer Lopez loves her social media fans and followers immensely as she shares all the important details in her life through her official Instagram handle. Be it her family time with her blended family with fiancee Rodriguez, her fitness videos, her BTS from her performances, her new footwear launches, or even about her upcoming projects, JLo makes sure that she shares the important happenings of her life. Check out which of her posts gained massive attention from her fans.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Endured Gruelling Routines To Prepare For Role In 'Hustlers'; See

Body positivity post

This post of JLo in a bikini gathered instant likes on Instagram and soon became the talk of the town. Her white bikini post which she captioned "Relaxed and recharged" spoke all about how she is all recharged after her breathtaking Superbowl halftime performance of 2020. After this post became viral and gained a whopping 8.1 million likes on Instagram, many women decided to take up this challenge of supporting body positivity by sharing their own bikini posts on social media.

ALSO READ| 'World Of Dance': Best Performances On The 'I'm Into You' Singer Jennifer Lopez's Show

When Alex proposed to JLo

This post of JLo was an instant hit among her fans and followers as it showed the couple taking the next step in their relationship. In the post, one can see former Knicks player Alex Rodriguez proposing to the Waiting for Tonight singer on one knee. After this post, the couple declared that they were officially engaged. The post has received 7.7 million likes till now.

ALSO READ| Here's Jennifer Lopez's Fitness Routine That Is The Secret To Her Rocking Bod

JLo showing off her diamond

On September 3 last year, Jennifer Lopez got engaged to her baseball player beau. They shared this romantic post on each of their official Instagram handles. The post received 5.4 million likes with all the fans wishing her a long life with Alex.

Jennifer baring it for a magazine shoot

Jennifer Lopez can be seen in this risque outfit posing for her magazine shoot with a reputed company. She can be seen showing off her toned legs and one can surely imagine how much care and workout she must be doing to get this toned body. The picture received a whopping 4.7 million likes on Instagram.

JLo flaunting her rock hard abs on a beach

Jennifer Lopez can be seen enjoying her beach time along the Mediterranean shoreline. She is wearing a Guess crop top over a bikini. This post of hers got 4.5 million likes.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Intimate Moments In Black And White Posts | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.