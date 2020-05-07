Jennifer Lopez's 'Shall We Dance' Was Remake Of A Japanese Film; Learn More Trivia

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The power-pack performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated. Jennifer Lopez recently got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film Hustlers.

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez played the lead character in Peter Chelsom’s Shall We Dance. The other lead cast of the movie includes Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon. The plot of the film revolves around a romantic comedy where a bored, overworked Estate Lawyer, upon first sight of a beautiful instructor, signs up for ballroom dancing lessons. Here are the lesser-known facts about Shall We Dance. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'The Wedding Planner’: Interesting Facts That You Might Not Know

Shall We Dance lesser-known facts

The movie playing on the TV in the background is The Band Wagon (1953), a classic dance musical.

The movie is the remake of the 1996 Japanese movie with the same title

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Is Keeping Herself Positive During Difficult Times

The shooting location was moved to Winnipeg from Toronto because of the SARS scare in early 2003.

About $4,000 worth of jewellery worn by Susan Sarandon during the shooting of the movie was stolen and recovered at a murder scene in Winnipeg on 4 July 2003. According to news sources, the jewellery was stolen from a vehicle on the movie set and found in a downtown hotel room. The murder was written about in the book Trophy Kill. The Shall We Dance Murder by true-crime author Dan Zupandsky, who interacted with the suspect and in turn became a key role in the investigation. The victim's name was Robin Greene.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship's Detailed Timeline

The movie was originally planned as a Tom Hanks starring vehicle with Jon Turteltaub directing. Mya plays Vern's fiancée/dance partner and also contributed music to the soundtrack.

During his visit to India for an AIDS awareness event in 2007, Gere danced with Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on stage, performing his ballroom dance routine from this movie. He ended it by kissing Shetty on the cheek. People in India were enraged and protested against the act saying it went against their culture. Shortly after, a court issued an arrest warrant for both Gere and Shetty for public obscenity.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Or Hailey Bieber- Who Pull Off An All-white Ensemble Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.