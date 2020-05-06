Jennifer Lopez Or Hailey Bieber- Who Pull Off An All-white Ensemble Better?

Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber are both well-known names in Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The power-pack performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated. Jennifer Lopez recently got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film Hustlers. Along with being a versatile actor, Jennifer Lopez is also famous for making fashion statements.

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber, the wife of the famous American singer, Justin Bieber, is one of the finest American models and television personalities. She is represented by IMG Models and has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. She is an actor and award show host. Hailey Bieber is also well known for her great fashion sense. Here is which one of the two artists stealing the lime-light in an all-white ensemble better. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Video Of Super Bowl Rehearsals, Teaches Shakira How To Twerk

Jennifer Lopez or Hailey Bieber- Who can pull off an all-white ensemble better?

Jennifer Lopez has worn a white spaghetti top, tucked inside white skin-fit jeans. She has also worn white colour boot-heels. She has tied her wavy hair in a high pony-tail and worn golden colour hoop earrings and bracelets. Jennifer has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Is Keeping Herself Positive During Difficult Times

In comparison to Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber has worn a white colour full-sleeves deep V-neck top, tucked inside shorts of the same make. She has tied her straight hair in a neat and tight bun at the back, giving her hair centre partition. Hailey has worn a golden colour neck-piece and has carried a small bag. Hailey Bieber has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Starrer 'Maid In Manhattan' Interesting Trivia; Read

Also Read | Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Raising Money For Potential New York Mets Bid: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.