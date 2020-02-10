Jennifer Winget's Rumoured Affairs; From Karan Singh Grover To Harshad Chopda

Jennifer Winget's daily soap Beyhadh 2 is currently topping the charts with its interesting plot and storyline. Its gripping narrative has kept fans hooked to the show. Apart from Jennifer Winget receiving an immense amount of appreciation for her stint in daily soaps, she also hit the headlines quite a number of times for her past relationships. Here is a short and crisp timeline of Jennifer Winget's past relationships.

Jennifer Winget's dating history

In 2012, Jennifer Winget got married to her then co-star, Karan Singh Grover, whom she met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. However, their marriage didn't work out well and Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover got divorced in the year 2016. Soon after their controversial divorce, Karan Singh Grover went on to marry Bipasha Basu in the same year.

Following Jennifer Winget's divorce, she was seen having some close connection with her another co-star from Dil Mill Gayye, Sehban Azim. Rumour mills had that the two were in a 'secret relationship'. Denying the reports and rumours, Sehban Azim, in an interview said that the two knew each other for many years. They both were happily single and wanted to stay that way back then. He also added that they were trying to figure out their life.

Subtly disproving her relationship with Sehban, Jennifer Winget next dated Harshad Chopda, as per reports. Harshad is also one of Jennifer's co-star. Jennifer Winget played Harshad Chopda's love interest in their series, Bepannaah. Harshad, in a chat with an entertainment portal also commented over Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget's divorce. He said that Jennifer was a strong girl and has come out of the divorce with her grace intact. He further added that she was in a good place then and he was proud of her.

Image Source - Jennifer Winget's Instagram

