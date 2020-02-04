Jennifer Winget Shares Maya's Younger Look From Beyhadh 2 In A Throwback Pic

Jennifer Winget's ongoing serial Beyhadh 2 is currently high on drama. After Maya, played by Jennifer Winget, in Beyhadh 2 offered a hand of help to Rudra, played by Shivin Narang, the viewers and fans are elated to watch if she has discarded her hatred and chosen love instead. But there are still many questions popping up in the mind of the audience. The makers will soon unleash the past secrets of Maya. Recently, Jennifer Winget treated fans with a throwback picture of her character.

In the glimpse, Jennifer Winget has highlighted the look of Maya ten years back. She is seen posing with a bouquet of white flowers. Jennifer Winget has donned a white top paired with a black and white printed bodycon skirt in it. In the throwback picture, Maya sports short hair look.

Take a look at the picture:

The audience and fans of Jennifer Winget expressed their excitement and showered love in the comments section. Fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Whereas, many others adored her look. Meanwhile, a few of them shared what they are expecting next in Beyhadh 2.

Reportedly, the makers and the lead actors including Ashish Chowdhry has already started shooting the sequences of Maya and MJ's past. A few days back, Ashish Chowdhry, essaying MJ's character, also shared a throwback picture of his character. In the caption, he mentioned that the look is 15 years younger, whereas in Jennifer Winget's caption it's 10 years younger. It will be interesting to watch how makers will connect the dots in the upcoming episodes.

According to the latest promo, Maya will enter the Roy mansion as Rudra's wife. Rudra is unaware of his dad MJ and his love Maya's past connection. On the other side, the other significant characters Deeya, Antara and Aamir were seen handling angry MJ.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram)

