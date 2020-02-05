Jennifer Winget is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddique in Bepannah. Besides her acting skills, Winget is also known for her head-turning style statements. The Saraswatichandra actor sways the audience with her voguish appearances. Therefore, we have compiled some of Jennifer Winget’s best looks for you.

Here are Jennifer Winget’s best fashionable looks that prove she is the boss lady

1. Shimmery black dress

Jennifer Winget is rocking the look in a dazzling black gown. Featuring a plunging neckline, this dress is boasting of its incredibly detailed artwork. Winget’s outfit has a shimmery cape with fringes on shoulders and arms. The Beyhadh actor has sported shaggy hairstyle and nude makeup with this outfit.

2. Rocking the street style

The Bepannah actor is a showstopper in this all-black combination. She has paired a strappy cropped top with similar coloured leather-textured pants. to round off the look, Jennifer Winget has worn Skechers sports shoes.

3. Acing the sporty look

The boss lady has opted for a sporty look in this outfit. She has teamed up blue jeans with a black cropped top. To ace the look, Winget has worn a soft furry shrug over it. She has kept her cropped hair loose, worn multi-coloured sports shoes and opted for a minimal makeup look.

4. A classic monotone ensemble

The Saraswatichandra actor has donned a yellow monotone ensemble in this look. She has paired her stylish halterneck blouse with a pleated long skirt. She has kept her soft curls loose, applied nude make up for a complete look.

5. Little black dress

Jennifer Winget is acing this look in a cutesy little black dress. She teamed her attire with a pair of pointed heels. Winget has kept her curly hair open to complete her look.

