Jennifer Winget's Longest-running Daily Soaps: 'Dill Mill Gaye' To 'Sangam'

TV actor Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya. From then to now, she has had a remarkable journey in the Hindi entertainment industry. Over the years, Jennifer has worked in daily soaps like Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannah, Beyhadh, Saraswatichandra, and many more. Jennifer Winget is also quite active on social media and often shares her pictures with her family, friends, and co-stars. She has been part of very successful shows over the years. Here are the longest-running TV shows in which Jennifer Winget has been a part of.

Jennifer Winget's longest-running daily soaps

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the most loved Indian television series and it was created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. In this show, Jennifer Winget was seen in the role of Sneha Basu/Gill who was the daughter to the leading role of Prerna Basu. Jennifer was the part of the show from 2005 to 2007. Her portrayal of the role got her nominated for the Best Supporting Actress by the Indian Telly Awards.

Sangam

Sangam was a daily soap which aired on Star Plus from 2007 till 2009. The story of the daily soap revolved around Jennifer Winget who was seen as Ganga a girl from a small town of Kundanpur. Who has a lot of ambitions and believes in following his father in giving her best to the family.

She then meets Sagar (played by Chaitanya Choudhury) and they both fall in love. But the destiny has something else written for Ganga's life as her father dies and she is forced to marry the villain. The show then shows how she both Sagar and Ganga getting married by going against all odds.

Dill Mill Gayye

Dill Mill Gayye is an Indian medical drama series that aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. This series focused on a new generation of interns who are getting ready to become doctors. With this, the series also shows how Dr. Armaan Malik (played by Karan Singh Grover) and Dr. Riddhima Gupta fall in love over the course of the show. Dr. Riddhima was originally played by Shilpa Anand who was later replaced by Sukirti Kandpal and by the end of the series Jennifer Winget was seen in the role. Jennifer and Karan's chemistry was much loved by fans.

