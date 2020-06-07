Nia Sharma Or Jennifer Winget: Whose Chemistry With Kushal Tandon Ruled TRP Charts?

Kushal Tandon is a well-known TV actor known for his portrayal of Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. After he worked in these two hit shows, he gained immense popularity among the audiences. In the show, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Kushal Tandon was paired with Nia Sharma. And in the show Beyadh, Kushal Tandon shared the space on-screen with Jennifer Winget.

Both the Jodis were praised and appreciated a lot by the viewers and also loved by the fans of the show. Reportedly, the on-screen chemistry of both the pairs was so popular that it gained the shows high TRPs with an immense fan base and their love. So, let’s have a look at their on-screen chemistry and also decide which on-screen Jodi was more adored by the audiences.

Kushal Tandon with Jennifer Winget or Nia Sharma, which on-screen Jodi was more loved?

Jennifer Winget - Kushal Tandon

Beyhadh aired on Sony Television and starred Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles. Both actors undoubtedly won the hearts of the viewers and gained immense popularity. The show Beyhadh was all about the unusual twists and turns which kept the audience hooked to this show. Hence the show became hit very quickly and the Jodi of Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget also became a fan favourite.

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon made the fans crazy and set the screens on fire with their sizzling onscreen chemistry. Beyhadh showed their romance and bond which was wholly adored by the fans. Apart from that, Jennifer Winget’s dialogues and obsessive love-based plotline gathered everyone's attention. And in some time, fans also gave their onscreen pair a name, which was 'ArYa', from their character names Arjun and Maya. Reportedly, the show Beyhadh gained the TRP of 4.5 thanks to the incredible performances of Jennifer and Kushal.

Nia Sharma - Kushal Tandon

Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon had become a household name when their on-screen characters of Manvi and Virat in Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain gained immense popularity. Both Kushal Tandon and Nia Sharma's on-screen chemistry gathered a lot of viewership for the show.



Reportedly, Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon are also good buddies off-screen. Kushal Tandon and Nia are best friends and always keep entertaining each other on the sets. This friendship that Nia Sharma and Kushal shared off-screen also helped them feel very comfortable with each other on-screen. As per reports of TRP, the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain gained the TRP of 6 with Nia and Kushal's when it aired thanks to the duo's on-screen sizzling chemistry.

