Jennifer Winget And Others Who Played The Role Of Dr Riddhima Gupta In 'Dill Mill Gayye'

Dill Mill Gayye was a medical drama which aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. The daily soap was a sequel to the Star Plus series Sanjivani - A Medical Boon. The show revolved around a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr Armaan Malik, portrayed by Karan Singh Grover, and Dr Riddhima Gupta.

The role of Riddhima was initially portrayed by Shilpa Anand, which was later replaced by Sukirti Kandpal and then Jennifer Winget. Keep reading to know more about all the three leading ladies of Dill Mill Gayye.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actor known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She started her acting career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya.

Later, she appeared as a child actor in the movie Kuch Naa Kaho. The actor got a big break after she played the lead in television show Karthika, in which she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big in the music industry. In the year 2009, she replaced Sukirti Kandpal as Riddhima Gupta in the show Dill Mill Gayye.

Shilpa Anand

Shilpa Anand, who is professionally known as Ohanna Shivanand, is a South African-Indian model, TV and film actor best known for her role as Dr Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye. Apart from the soap operas, she has also starred in movies and music videos.

The actor was last seen in the movie Yeh Hai Lollipop which released in the year 2016. She started her career as a model and reportedly has done over 40 commercials till date. Her acting debut was in the South Indian Film industry with the film Bezawada Police Station which released in the year 2002. She made her Bollywood debut with Ravi Shankar’s film Iqraar by Chance in 2006, in which she played the role of Rashmi Mehra.

Sukirti Kandpal

TV actor Sukirti Kandpal is known for her roles like 'Piya' in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, 'Dr. Riddhima Gupta' in Dill Mill Gayye, and 'Debjani Thakur' in Dilli Wali Thakur Girls. In the year 2014, Kandpal was also a celebrity participant in the reality series Bigg Boss 8. The actor was last seen as Saundarya in ‘Savdhaan India Special Crime Series’ titled 'Chausar' which was aired on Star Bharat.

In 2008, she replaced Shilpa Anand as Dr Riddhima Gupta on the show Dill Mill Gayye, which reportedly became a turning point of her acting career. She worked in the show for ten months and later quit the show in the year 2009.

