Karan Wahi's Birthday: Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna, Bharti Singh Extend Wishes

As television star Karan Wahi ringed in his 34th birthday on June 9, several friends of the actor from the television fraternity stormed the social media with their special posts. Jennifer Winget, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Karishma Tanna were a few who took to their respective social media handles and poured in their love for the birthday boy on the joyous occasion with throwback pics.

Celebs wish Karan Wahi on his birthday

The Beyhadh actress took to her Instagram handle to share a goofy picture with 'best friend' Karan Wahi on his birthday. The actress also penned a heartfelt note for him expressing love and admiration for their friendship. The picture seems to be a BTS from one of their ad shoots together. While penning down her emotions on the special day, Jennifer wrote that both of them have come a long way in their friendship of 6 years. She even wrote that Karan is one of the nicest, funniest and truest friends that has stuck beside her through the years.

Karan who was overwhelmed by the beautiful wish was quick enough to respond and thanked the actress whom he called ‘Jenno.’ He also wrote prayed for many more such years of togetherness.

Arjun Bijlani shared a collage of pictures on his Instagram page while extending his wishes to Karan. In the snaps, the two handsome stars can be seen posing and flaunting their bond of friendship. While captioning the pictures, Arjun poured in his wishes for his “pagal dost” and blessed him to have a beautiful life ahead. The birthday boy responded to the wishes with warm hugs emoticon in the comment section.

Laughter queen Bharti Singh shared a portrait of her “bro” on her Instagram story and wished Karan on his birthday. In the picture, Karan can be seen posing and smiling for the camera. She captioned the picture with several cakes and smiling emoticons.

Karishma Tanna shared an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram story to wish the birthday boy. The old picture seems to be from one of the adventurous trips of the Hate Story 4 actor. While captioning the post, Karishma wrote, “Happy Birthday handsome. Have a blessed year ahead.”

