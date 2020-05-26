Jennifer Winget's Role In The Fan-favourite 2003 Serial 'Kahiin To Hoga'

Jennifer Winget played a pivotal role in the fan-favourite serial Kahiin To Hoga which was on air between 2003 and 2007. She played the role of Svetlana who was an important part of building the character arc of the antagonist, Swayam Shergill. Jennifer's character had shades of grey and her motive was to try and tame down the negativity in the life of Kashish, who was the central character in the Balaji serial.

Kahiin To Hoga was one of the most followed serials of Star Plus between 2003 and 2007. The plot of the serial revolved around the lives of Kashish and her sisters who have been brought up with middle-class values. The serial featured the entry of Jennifer Winget as Svetlana, much later, when it was established that the antagonist Swayam Shergill would not leave Kashish alone no matter what.

Svetlana was Swayam's ex-lover and aimed at bringing down the negativity that was being caused by him. She wanted him back in her life and hence, even joined hands with the character Rishi, to make sure Swayam’s evil plans do not succeed. Her character was flamboyant and was determined to bring Swayam back on track.

When Jennifer Winget was roped in for the role, she had spoken to a leading daily about the character and her motives. She had said that the character was determined to get her man back in her life. Svetlana also learned how Swayam and Mauli were getting close and decided to up the ante to get Swayam back in her life.

About Kahiin To Hoga

Kahiin Toh Hoga was a drama serial that started in the year 2003. The plot of the serial was about the leading lady Kashish and how she deals with the many obstacles that come her way. The serial Kahiin To Hoga was produced by Ekta Kapoor and had a huge fan following at the time of its original run. Kahiin To Hoga starred actors like Aamna Sharif, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rohit Bakshi, and Manish Raisinghan in pivotal roles.

