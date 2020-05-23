Jennifer Winget And Erica Fernandes - Who Looked Better In An Animal Print Jacket?

Jennifer Winget and Erica Fernandes are popular faces in the Indian television industry. Jennifer Winget is one of the most versatile actors and has proved her talent by playing varied roles, from a simple village girl in Saraswatichandra to a sophisticated and unforgiving boss in Beyhadh. Apart from her acting chops, she manages to pull off any style with sheer elegance.

Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, is no less of a competition in winning people’s hearts. Erica has garnered many fans by her acting skills in her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Most of her pictures that surface on the internet go viral and are loved by her fans. However, in the past, both the ladies were seen wearing a similar animal print jacket. Take a look at their pictures and let us know who wore it better.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget And Other Women TV Actors Who Aced Their Negative Character Portrayal

Jennifer Winget

In the first picture, Jennifer is seen posing perfectly for the camera wearing an animal print jacket. For her make-up, she chose to have a nude-make up with a touch of light lip-gloss. For her hair, she seemed to have puffed it up on her crown. In the second picture, it can be seen that the actor has paired her jacket with black stockings. She has completed her look by donning high black heels.

ALSO READ: All Reality TV Shows 'Beyhadh' Actor Jennifer Winget Has Been A Part Of

Erica Fernandes

In the above picture, the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor is seen dressed up in a beautiful black t-shirt and cheetah print jacket. She complemented her look with a deep shade of lipstick, kohled eyes and glittery eye shadow. For her hair, she opted to have middle-parted straightened hair which rounded off her look perfectly.

On the work front

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the web series Code M that also starred Tanuj Virwani, Kundan Roy, and Meghana Kaushik in lead roles. The series was applauded by fans and viewers. The plot of the series revolved around a military lawyer (Jennifer) who is roped in to solve the case of the death of an army officer, killed by militants in an encounter.

Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover. Due to the current pandemic situation, the shooting of the new episodes has been stopped. However, her fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start soon.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget Show How To Style A Shimmery Lehenga; See Pics

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's best Scenes To Remember From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.