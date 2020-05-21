Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan & Other Highest Paid Small Screen Actors; See List

Over the past decade, Indian television has come a long way. The immense popularity of the shows has resulted in many TV actors gaining global recognition. From immense recognition for their shows to gaining popularity through social media, television actors have been known to grow the same way as Bollywood celebrities. Here are the highest-paid actors of the television industry.

Jennifer Winget

Famous for her roles like Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah, Jennifer Winget is one of the most sought after actors of the television industry. Jennifer Winget started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, and then appeared as a child actor in the Indian film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14.

Later, as an adult, she went on to work in various Indian TV shows. Reportedly, Jennifer was earlier paid Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 85,000 per episode but with the popularity of Beyhadh, wherein she plays the lead role of Maya, her paycheck has been increased to Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan made a blockbuster entry in the television industry with the daily soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor gained major recognition with her role as Akshara in the show. The actor then participated in two popular reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

She stole the limelight with her quirky attitude in Bigg Boss and took the Bigg Boss 11 trophy home. The actor recently featured in the iconic role of Komolika in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Reportedly, Hina charged a whopping sum of Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha made her debut in 2007 playing Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. She went on to be a part of Jiya Jale where she played Sunaina Kotak. Jha has also participated in the dance show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. In 2009 she played Suhani in Star Plus's Shaurya Aur Suhani.

In 2011, she played Jhanvi, a victim of domestic violence in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava. She played Ganga in Balika Vadhu. Since 2014, Jha has been portraying Pragya Mehra in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. The actor is widely loved for her performance in the show Kumkum Bhagya. Reportedly, the actor is said to charge around Rs 70-75,000 per episode.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

