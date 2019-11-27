Shahid Kapoor | The Actor's Movies That Didn't Do Well At The Box Office

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Ishq Vishq (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. But, Shahid Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career. Here are some of his movies that didn’t do well at the box-office. Read ahead to know more-

Shahid Kapoor movies that didn't do well at the box office

Milenge Milenge (2010)

Delayed releases are rarely successful. Milenge Milenge was no exception. The Satish Kaushik directorial included the cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aarti Chhabria. The plot of the movie revolved around a couple, who is in the hopes that destiny will re-unite them and on the verge of getting married and attempt to locate each other. The movie’s release date got pushed to a point that the audience lost interest in it. The film did not do well at the box-office.

Mausam (2011)

Mausam was a dream project for Shahid Kapoor as his father, Pankaj Kapur directed the movie. Mausam's cast included Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around war, religious conflicts, and misunderstandings that create obstacles for a couple of different faiths. The making of the film took more time than expected, and the audience didn't seem to be as excited for the movie. The film tanked at the box office.

Teri Meri Kahaani (2012)

Teri Meri Kahaani is a Kunal Kohli directorial. The cast of the movie includes Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Prachi Desai as lead characters. The plot of the movie was based on true love between a couple in 1910, 1960 and 2012. Their love is so strong that even destiny wants to bring them together. Teri Meri Kahaani sounded novel on paper, as it revolved around three love stories set in three different eras, but didn’t look as good on the big screen. Even a rock-solid pairing couldn't prevent this movie from becoming a flop. The film earned only ₹30 crores domestically.

