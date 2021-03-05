Jhanak Shukla 'then And Now': Take A Look At The Pictures Of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Child Actor

Kal Ho Naa Ho's Jhanak Shukla is the daughter of renowned actor Supriya Shukla. She entertained the audience as a child artist who started her career with Kal Ho Naa ho and was later seen as a lead in the TV show Karishma ka Karishma, a remake of Small Wonder. She is now an archaeologist and often shares pictures of herself on social media. Jhanak’s transformation pictures have gone viral on social media. Take a look at Jhanak Shukla's photos below.

Jhanak Shukla's 'Then and Now' pictures

Jhanak Shukla played the role of Gia Kapur, the sister of Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma robot in the serial Karishma ka Karishma. Once a popular child artist, Jhanak is 25 years old, currently.

Apart from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma, Jhanak also featured in shows like Son Pari, CID, Hatim and few others. She was also seen in Tanveer Khan’s Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante alongside Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in a pivotal role. She has produced a few films such as Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain Tere, Father's Day Tribute, Maa Hoon Main, U-Turn.

Jhanak's retirement from acting

During a recent interaction with Brut India, Kal Ho Naa Ho's Jhanak Shukla opened about her further plans. She said, "My retirement has already begun...because I don't work as such. I chill. I make soaps. I roam. I write sometimes. And I've done my masters so I'm like it's okay. I was an extrovert because I had the exposure. Now, I am just the opposite. I am silent."

When asked about why she was not taking on acting projects, Jhanak said that it was because of many breaks that she took to study that the track was lost. She revealed that because of working as a child artist, she lost a bit of childhood. She said, "Had I been acting now, I would actually mind because I like walking in the streets and that would have been very difficult. I worked a lot during my childhood. So, when I was 15/16, I just wanted to chill. So, my parents also told me 'take a break'. I'm 25, I'm not earning anything. But my parents are...supportive. They're like, 'Chill till you know what you want to do."

