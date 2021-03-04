Here's Jhanak Shukla's Net Worth As She Reveals Having Begun Retirement At The Age Of 25

Jhanak Shukla is one of the most popular former child actors on Indian television. Fans would know her best from the shows Karishma Ka Karishma. While her face from childhood would be quite familiar to the audience, she has now become an adult. Getting a lot of success and popularity as a child actor, she seems to have done well for herself financially, with her decision to “retire” from acting. While she is just 25 years old, Shukla has revealed in her recent interview with Brut India that she has “already begun her retirement”. Here are more details about her net worth and acting career.

Jhanak Shukla’s net worth

Jhanak enjoyed massive popularity with her roles as a child actor in Kal Ho Na Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma, which gave her a lot of “exposure”, by her own admission. She talked in her latest interview about her retirement having “already begun”, as she has decided not to step into the world of films as an adult and enjoy the break. That points to the fact that she has already earned well as a child actor and her net worth is high enough for her comfort.

According to networthz.com, Jhanak Shukla’s net worth stands at $3 million, which is well over 20 crores in Indian Rupees. Now that she has taken a break from acting, the former child actor has revealed that she makes sure to spend her time pursuing her hobbies, which includes reading and writing. She has also said that she has preferred not to get back on screen as she likes her privacy and anonymity while roaming the streets. She has also said that her parents are being supportive of her till she realises what she wants to do with her life.

Jhanak Shukla first received a lot of success playing the role of little Gia Kapur in Kal Ho Na Ho, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. She then briefly worked in the show Karishma Ka Karishma, which saw her playing the role of a child robot. Some of her other works include Son Pari and Hatim.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

