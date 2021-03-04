'Karishma Ka Karishma' Fame Jhanak Shukla Shares Her Childhood Pic From Agra; Pens Note

On Thursday morning, Jhanak Shukla took a trip down memory lane and posted an old pic from her holiday to Taj Mahal, Agra. In the picture, little Jhanak posed for the camera while enjoying the picturesque surrounding. She sported a blue jacket and teamed her outfit with yellow trousers. Sharing her childhood pic, Shukla mentioned that she has been fond of history ever since she was a child. She penned, "Bachpan se इतिहास ki shaukeen". As soon as her post was up, her followers recalled her stint in the show Karishma Ka Karishma. A user wrote, "Thanks for making our childhood awesome."

Jhanak shares her childhood pic

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Introduces Unni Elephant From 'Haathi Mere Saathi': 'We Shared Our Meals'

In a video that recently surfaced on the internet, the Karishma Ka Karishma actor confessed that she's 25 now and that she isn't earning anything. The clip was shared by Brut India in which the actor, who is now an archaeologist, mentioned that she wants to move to New Zealand to work in a museum and have a quiet life. She further added that her retirement has already begun because she doesn't work as such.

She continued that she writes sometimes and remarked that she was an extrovert because she had the exposure, and now, she's just the opposite and silent. Jhanak asserted that she worked a lot during her childhood and hence when she turned 15/16, she just wanted to chill and that her parents have also been supportive of her decision.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Visit Kareena Kapoor's House To See Newborn; See Pics

Jhanak was born to filmmaker Haril Shukla and actor Supriya Shukla. She shared many glimpses from the sets of her mother's show, Kundali Bhagya. The actor posed with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the lead stars of the series. In another post, she also posed for a selfie with Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of Shrishti in the daily soap.

Apart from this, Jhanak also met the stars of Kumkum Bhagya and wrote, "Set visit done right." She happily posed with Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, and others at Killick Nixon Studios, Chandiwali. Meanwhile, Jhanak is known for her role as Gia Kapur in the film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, alongside Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read |Parth Samthaan Urges Fans To Not Send Cakes, Gifts On His B'day; Asks To 'donate To Needy'

Also Read | Himansh Kohli Recalls Cute Fights As Sister Disha Ties Knot: 'I'm Surrounded By Emotions'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.